Thorpe Calls For Life Bans on Drug Cheats

MANCHESTER -- Ian Thorpe, the world's finest swimmer, has called for an automatic life ban for athletes caught using performance-enhancing drugs.

The Sydney teenager said swimming's current policy of two-year suspensions was insufficient and tougher penalties were needed to clean up the sport.

"I support a lifetime ban for any substance abuse that's a specifically performance-enhancing drug," Thorpe said. "When a drug or such is specifically designed to enhance an athlete's performance I think it should be lifetime."

Swimming's reputation has been tarnished by a series of doping scandals in recent years, from the abuses within the sports system of the former communist state of East Germany to an array of offenses involving Chinese swimmers.

Swimmers from many other nations have also been banned for doping.

Thorpe, 19, has long been at the forefront of the war against drugs in sport, Reuters reported.

He heavily criticized swimming's world governing body FINA for refusing to blood test for the stamina-enhancing drug epo (erythropoietin) at last year's world championships and has campaigned for tougher sanctions against cheats. "It's a global issue in sport which we have to overcome to maintain our credibility," he said. "If we slip into decline we will fail to inspire children. It's quite disturbing to me that kids won't have the opportunity to go out and fulfill their dreams."

Thorpe stopped short of calling for automatic bans on all doping offenses, saying exceptions should be made for athletes who inadvertently fail tests after taking prescribed medicines.

"There's an odd occasion when an athlete makes a mistake when an athlete might take a drug to help them with an illness and not know the consequences," he said. "It's in that kind of situation that you look at a reduced ban throughout the sport but that's the only time we should be going to court and looking at how much that sentence is actually reduced."