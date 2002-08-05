German Economic Minister Due to Visit Iran on Aug 17

Tehran- According to Irna, German Economic and Technology Minister Werner Muller, heading a high-ranking delegation, is to visit Iran on august 17 to sign an agreement to boost mutual investments, said the managing director of the Iran-Germany Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Michael Tockuss.

During his stay in Iran, Muller is scheduled to meet and confer with his Iranian counterpart, Iranian Minister of the Economy Tahmasb Mazaheri and Minister of Mines and Industries Eshaq Jahangiri, Tockuss told Irna here during an exclusive interview on Monday.

A 40-member delegation from different sectors of the German industry, including its chemical, petrochemical and car manufacturing companies, will be accompanying the German minister in his upcoming two-day visit to Tehran, he added.

"The accord to guarantee investments between Iran and Germany will undoubtedly prepare the ground for further expansion of mutual cooperation in all fields," Muller said. Germany has invested some 225,824 million dollars in Iran since 1993.