Germany's Stoiber Urges Britain to Join Euro

LONDON -- German Conservative leader Edmund Stoiber warned Britain on Monday it could lose out if it remained outside the euro single currency much longer.

Stoiber, whose is leading Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in opinion polls ahead of September 22 elections, said staying out would "disadvantage" Britain.

"Britain is a European nation which is absolutely essential for European integration, and I hope it will become a member of the European Monetary Union as soon as possible," he said in an interview with ****The Times**** and three other European papers.

"I believe -- without wanting to meddle in English affairs -- that it is a disadvantage for Britain to stay out of monetary union for any length of time," ****The Times**** quoted him as saying. "It is the biggest financial center and it is certainly better that the country is not subject to currency fluctuations in its dealings with other EU states."

Britain's Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair favors joining the euro in principle but says he will put the issue of membership to Britons in a referendum only if and when he and his government decides the conditions are right to join, Reuters reported.

He has promised to complete an assessment of five economic tests on those conditions by June next year.

Public opinion in Britain -- one of three European Union countries, with Sweden and Denmark, which remain out of the euro -- is generally hostile to idea of joining the single currency.

Stoiber, who has vowed to revive stuttering ties with Paris which have long been the driving force behind the European Union, said improving the German-French relationship did not mean excluding other countries.

"There can be no question of cutting England out," he said.