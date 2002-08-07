Iran's Khatami to Visit Kabul

Tehran -- Iranian President Mohammad Khatami will pay a one-day official visit to Kabul on August 13, invited by his Afghan counterpart Hamid Karzai, the Presidential Office said Wednesday.

Khatami will be accompanied by a high-ranking political, economic and cultural delegation.

His visit had originally been expected to take place before the convening of the Afghan Loya Jirga, Grand Assembly, which was held in June to elect a new 18-month transitional government.

Iran was a key ally of the anti-Taleban Northern Alliance in their battle against the hard-line militia, and was quick to establish close ties with Karzai's administration.

Karzai has already visited Iran which, despite the warm ties, remains concerned over the U.S. military presence in its eastern neighbor.

Iran shares a 900-kilometer (560-mile) border with Afghanistan and hosts some two million Afghan refugees, AFP reported.

During a Donors' Conference in Tokyo in January, Iran promised $560 million in aid for the reconstruction of Afghanistan.