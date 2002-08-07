Karrubi Highlights Constitutional Status of Urban, Rural Councils

TEHRAN -- Majlis Speaker Mahdi Karrubi here said under the Constitution urban and rural councils have an important role in Decision-making processes of the country.

In a meeting with members of the Central Supervising Committee on the Islamic councils' Election, Karrubi described the Majlis's role on supervising the Islamic councils' elections as important.

He hoped that the second round of the country councils' election would be held successful by cooperation of all sectors' officials. Karrubi said, "Active presence of 300,000 people in the councils is a token of national solidarity and also depicts a strong backing for officials to control the country's affair." He added, "Iranian people by their active presence in the second round of the Islamic councils' election will prove to all that the country's fate is decided by themselves."

He mentioned Iranian active participation in such scenes as the best propaganda for Islamic regime. The Majlis speaker stressed the importance of careful implementation of law and abstaining from personal views in running the affairs of the country, saying that, "the Islamic Majlis with all its power and all its tools at its disposal tries to respect the people's vote and idea."

The second round of election will be held simultaneously on February 29, 2003 throughout the country, reported IRNA.