TEHRAN -- Zimbabwean Foreign Minister Stanislau Gorerazvo Mudenge, in a meeting with Defense Minister Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani here Thursday, announced his country's interest in Iran's "diverse defense capabilities".

He pointed to "the industrial and technical capabilities" of the Iranian Defense Ministry and called for "exchange of expert delegations in order to identify needs and exchangeable potentials" of the two countries in the defense field.

Shamkhani referred to "political commonalties and common stances" of the two countries in international issues, saying there existed vast grounds for cooperation between Harare and Tehran.

The Iranian defense minister further hailed the Zimbabwean leadership for heralding the popular struggle against hegemonism in the black continent as a symbol of the country's drive for a bright future.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, in line with its undeterred political will to cooperate with independent countries, is fully prepared to bolster ties with Zimbabwe in all fields," Shamkhani added.

Mudenge arrived in Tehran Monday for a three-day visit and met with several Iranian officials including President Mohammad Khatami, Parliament Speaker Mahdi Karrubi as well as his counterpart Kamal Kharrazi.

He also participated at the third session of Tehran-Harare Joint Economic Commission, in which the two sides called for the implementation of agreements reached earlier in the economic and trade fields.

Mudenge also announced his country's intention to open Zimbabwean Embassy in Tehran in the near future.

In meeting with Kharrazi, the Iranian foreign minister called on Harare to pave the way for the participation of the Iranian private sector in Zimbabwe, said IRNA.

thr 013 iran-zimbabwe-fm /pol/ zimbabwe interested in iranian "defense capabilities": fm tehran, aug 9, irna -- zimbabwean foreign minister stanislau gorerazvo mudenge, in a meeting with defense minister admiral ali shamkhani here thursday, announced his country's interest in iran's "diverse defense capabilities".

he pointed to "the industrial and technical capabilities" of the iranian defense ministry and called for "exchange of expert delegations in order to identify needs and exchangeable potentials" of the two countries in the defense field.

shamkhani referred to "political commonalties and common stances" of the two countries in international issues, saying there existed vast grounds for cooperation between harare and tehran.

the iranian defense minister further hailed the zimbabwean leadership for heralding the popular struggle against hegemonism in the black continent as a symbol of the country's drive for a bright future.

"the islamic republic of iran, in line with its undeterred political will to cooperate with independent countries, is fully prepared to bolster ties with zimbabwe in all fields," shamkhani added.

mudenge arrived in tehran monday for a three-day visit and met with several iranian officials including president mohammad khatami, parliament speaker mehdi karroubi as well as his counterpart kamal kharrazi.

he also participated at the third session of tehran-harare joint economic commission, in which the two sides called for the implementation of agreements reached earlier in the economic and trade fields.

mudenge also announced his country's intention to open zimbabwean embassy in tehran in the near future.

in meeting with kharrazi, the iranian foreign minister called on harare to pave the way for the participation of the iranian private sector in zimbabwe.