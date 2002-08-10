NATO Detains 19 in Kosovo Amid Macedonia Warnings

SKOPJE -- NATO said on Friday it had arrested 19 people in ethnic Albanian-dominated Kosovo in a crackdown on extremists along the border with Macedonia, the ex-Yugoslav Republic that came close to civil war last year.

Macedonian authorities had said a new ethnic albanian extremist group had been formed in Kosovo, with the aim of disrupting elections in Macedonia scheduled for next month, but NATO did not say whether the arrests were related to the group.

Diplomats have played down the danger from the self-styled army of the Republic of Ilirida. Political analysts have suggested the Macedonian government may be playing up the threat as part of its electoral campaign, Reuters reported.

The group, which takes its name from a proposal by Albanian nationalists to create a state within the current Macedonia, was mentioned in a NATO report meant to reassure Skopje the security situation was generally stable.

"The overall assessment is that there is no realistic prospect of new organized violence," a NATO source told Reuters.

"It is a small group of young people, in their 20s, mainly from Kosovo and they don't pose a serious threat," the Macedonian ambassador to NATO, Nano Ruzin, told Reuters.

But Macedonian politicians have sounded the alarm.

Prime Minister Ljubco Georgievski said last week the group was proof "Albanians have not yet given up their territorial ambitions".

Guerrillas staged a six-month insurgency in Macedonia last year, saying they were fighting for better rights for the country's ethnic Albanian minority. Macedonians, however, regarded the campaign as an attempt to grab land.

The conflict ended with a Western-sponsored peace accord to grant greater rights to Albanians in exchange for the disarmament and disbanding of the rebel army.

--- KFOR Quiet on Link --- The NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force in Kosovo, deployed in the southern Yugoslav Province since the end of the 1998-99 war, would not say if the latest arrests, carried out on Thursday, were linked to the new group.

"All of the detained individuals posed an immediate threat to a safe and secure environment," KFOR said in a statement.

Macedonian Interior Ministry officials have said the group has 200 members and is preparing attacks to disrupt the September 15 general election and undermine the peace accord.

"The final aim of the organization is to create greater Albania," one Interior Ministry source said.

A NATO source said such reports were a "fabrication, a straightforward lie".

Georgievski and Hawkish Interior Minister Ljube Boskovski have predicted imminent danger from Kosovo before, which analysts see as an attempt to boost their Nationalist Vmro-Dpmne Party.

"With elections barely a month away, it is no surprise that they would resort to the same rhetoric," said Edward Joseph, senior analyst at the international crisis group think tank.

There have been numerous police reports of incidents related to splinter guerrilla groups since last year's conflict. But there has been no evidence of a major organization that might cause new cycle of violence.