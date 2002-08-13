Afghan Family Contest Deportation From UK

LONDON -- An Afghan family, seized during a police raid at a UK mosque last month, are making a last-minute bid to prevent being deported back to Germany on Wednesday.

Feriba and Farid Ahmadi are being examined by a consultant psychiatrist in an effort to persuade the government that removing them from Britain would seriously damage their mental health.

The family's immigration lawyer, Pierre Makhlouf said that Feriba has had two breakdowns since leaving Afghanistan two years ago and that ministers had to consider any new evidence before deporting them.

"The aim is to reach a diagnosis as to whether the decline of the mother will be exacerbated by sending the family to Germany.

Everything hinges on it," Makhlouf was quoted saying by the guardian newspaper Tuesday.

The immigration service provoked outrage when police officers, dressed in riot gear, used a battering ram to break down a mosque door to apprehend the Afghan refugees on July 25.

It was believed to be the first such attack on a religious building in the UK.

Following a subsequent protest from the Muslim council of Britain, Immigration Minister Beverley Hughes gave an assurance that the police would not repeat such a forceful eviction from a mosque in future.

The couple have been held at Harmondsworth Detention Center, west London since being seized, while their two children, aged six and four, have been looked after by family friends to protect them from the trauma.

But following a visit to the center last Friday, a judge ruled that the two children must also be held despite attempts to make them wards of court.

The Afghan family came to Britain last year, traveling from Germany after their original application for asylum was refused.