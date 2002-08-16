Iran's Ex-President Touches on America's weak Spots

TEHRAN -- Former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani here Friday recounted U.S. weak spots, including its worsening economic situation, saying Washington's 'adventurism' in the aftermath of the September 11 terror attack was rooted in that country's internal problems.

"America's moves are arising from its weakness.

Let's not make a horrendous ogre out of America to frighten people in vain," he told worshipers at the weekly Friday prayers.

"America's adventurism is not rooted in the September 11 event; it is rather related to that country's fundamental problems at home.

Thus, the September incident is only a pretext for the U.S. to achieve its goals," Rafsanjani said.

Tehran and Washington have held no diplomatic relations after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, when the Students Following the Line of Imam captured the American embassy, known as the 'den of spies', in Tehran.

George W. Bush has branded Iran as part of an 'axis of evil' along with North Korea and Iraq for allegedly trying to acquire weapons of mass destruction.

"Some people must not think that we can cooperate with America," Rafsanjani, who is the chairman of the arbitrative Expediency Council, said.

"According to statistics, America registered a 450-billion-dollar deficit in its trade balance only in 2000 and its foreign debts have reached 2,600 billion dollars over recent years," he said.

"In this light, America each day runs into a debt of 1.25 billion dollars because of its trade deficit," the Iranian official said. Rafsanjani went on by citing U.S. overdependence on oil imports, saying that "America consumes 20 million barrels of oil daily, amounting to seven billion barrels in a year."

"Sixty-seven percent of this figure is imported and the rest is produced in America," he added.

"If this is the situation in America as cited by that country's scientists, U.S. provocations around the world are understandable," the cleric said.

According to the former president, education in the U.S. was also in bad shape.

"According to a comparative analysis, the average mark of American senior high school students bottoms the list, against that of other countries.

"Current American scientists are the fruits of past education system and the existing education system in that country has a gloomy future unless America attracts intellectuals of other countries," Rafsanjani said.