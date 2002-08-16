Reestablishment of Silk Road Discussed at Conference

TEHRAN -- In a two-day conference held last week in the Uzbek capital Tashkent, ways and means to revive the Silk Road were discussed by researchers and professors from the West and from Asia.

Research papers on the ancient history of Central Asia were presented at the conference, which was entitled Central Asia in the Mirror of History.

The conference was held at the Taymourian Museum in Tashkent.

Scholars and historians who attended the conference stressed the role played by the Silk Road in the development of world civilization, and particularly Western civilization, and called for its reestablishment.

One participant said that the Silk Road was part of the world's economic, scientific and cultural heritage, adding that it should be reestablished.

Other participants discussed citizenship, civilization and governance in Central Asia and Russian colonialism.

A statement was issued at the conclusion of the conference.

Academics and researchers from France, Japan, the United States, South Korea and several Central Asian countries participated.