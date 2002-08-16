Official: Mashhad Islamic City Council Exemplary

Deputy Political Governor General of Khorasan Province, Hadi Pajuhesh, said that the city of Mashhad is one of the exemplary Islamic council cities of the province.

He made the remarks in Neishabur Friday on the new revised legislations for Islamic city council in which the number of members in provincial capitals as well as major cities will be increased.

He expressed hope that Islamic city councils election would be held nationwide on February 26, 2003. Jahromoi said:" at the same time measures have been already taken for the betterment of this election in Khorasan Province and we have announced our readiness in this direction."

He said one of the outstanding duties of officials is to familiarize the authorities within the framework of new revised law in the forthcoming months.

He said after Majles ratified new laws on Islamic city council to remove ambiguities then we will make efforts for sound election.