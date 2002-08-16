Death Toll From Northern Iran Floods Rises to 42

GORGAN -- The death toll from heavy floods which hit parts of the northern iranian province of golestan on monday evening has reached 42, the head of the natural disasters office of the province, abolqassem safavi, said here friday.

the bodies of 20 victims have been identified and handed over to their families, he said, adding 1,000 volunteer paramilitary basij members as well as other relief workers are scouring the affected areas for more bodies.

heavy floods, triggered by torrential rains, caused rivers in the cities of galikesh and kalaleh in the golestan province to flood their banks, leaving the cities marooned and many houses swamped.

the floods cut electricity in 108 villages in kalaleh and disrupted drinking water. the city's governor, morteza hosseini, told irna thursday that power had been restored in the affected regions and water supply had been reestablished in most villages.

relief operations have reached all the disaster zones, officials say. exact statistics on the extent of property damage has yet to be announced.

government spokesman abdollah ramezanzadeh said in gorgan, capital of golestan province, on wednesday that president mohammad khatami had ordered those suspected of 'laxity' in recent floods to be punished and their names made public.

accordingly, an inspection team has been dispatched to the province to probe into probable breaches of duty by officials, he added.

supreme leader ayatollah ali khamenei on tuesday offered condolences to bereaved families in the disaster and called for quick relief for those affected.

about 300 people were killed during flash floods which struck parts of golestan province on august 10 last year.

the inundation inflicted 600 billion rials in damage.