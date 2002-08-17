Myanmar's Junta Says No Plans to Reopen Border With Thailand

YANGON -- Myanmar's military government said Saturday that it had no plans to reopen its border checkpoints with Thailand, which were closed three months ago after a border skirmish sparked a diplomatic row.

"We have no plans to do so at this juncture," Deputy Military Intelligence Chief Major General Kyaw Win told reporters when asked about Thai speculation that checkpoints would be reopened as early as Sunday.

Junta spokesman also Colonel Hla Min told AFP that the speculation surrounding the reopening had been going on for some time, but was one-sided.

"We can't go and unlock the gates just like that," he said. "Even if the authorities decided to do so we would still have to prepare the groundwork, so it's unlikely that these points will be reopened soon."

Thailand's Foreign Minister, Surakiart Sathirathai, said last week that the checkpoints could gradually be reopened from as early as Sunday.

After talks with Myanmar's top three military leaders on August 6 in Yangon, Surakiart said relations between the historic adversaries were "normalized" and that simmering issues would be resolved in the next few weeks.

Sources along the Thai border also said last week that the high-level Thai-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC) would convene in the Myanmar town of Tachilek, opposite Chiang Rai's Mae Sai district, on Sunday for a meeting of at least two days.

Yangon also suspended all TBC meetings after closing the border.

Relations between Thailand and Myanmar spiralled to a low in May when border clashes erupted between the Myanmar junta and ethnic rebels, which Yangon accuses Thailand of assisting.

The two countries exchanged official protest notes, and Myanmar sealed all border gates and barred official visits. In the ensuing weeks it mounted a tirade in its official press against Thailand.