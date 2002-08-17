Assefi Condemns U.S. Stance Against Egyptian Court Ruling

TEHRAN -- Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hamid-Reza Assefi here on Saturday condemned the "dictatorial" stance of the U.S. against an Egyptian court ruling, calling it as blatant intervention in Cairo's internal affairs.

An Egyptian court recently convicted Sadeddin Ebrahim, a U.S. citizen of Egyptian origin, on charges of receiving money from European commission illegally to supervise parliamentary elections and of libeling Egypt, in a legal report on relations between Muslims and Christian minority.

The ***Washington Post*** wrote recently that the U.S. plans to take up the issue with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, linking it with continuation of Washington's assistance to Cairo. Assefi said, "The U.S. has been turned into the center of bullying in the world, trying to dictate its ideas to other countries and follow new unethical procedures based on unilateralism, something that is not accepted by the world." The spokesman added, "The U.S. is being isolated not only in the world of Islam but also in other parts of the world due to its repeated intervention in the internal affairs of other countries and continuation of its wrong policies."

Egyptian Foreign Minister Ahmad Maher in an official statement on Thursday stressed that Cairo will not bow to Washington's pressures and threats, said IRNA. Maher said, "Cairo would never interfere in the country's judicial issues and any pressure exerted by the U.S. in this respect would not be helpful."

thr 050 iran-us-asefi /pol/ asefi condemns washington's stance against egyptian court ruling tehran, aug 17, irna -- foreign ministry spokesman hamid-reza asefi here on saturday condemned the "dictatorial" stance of the us against an egyptian court ruling, calling it as blatant intervention in cairo's internal affairs.

an egyptian court recently convicted sadeddin ebrahim, a us citizen of egyptian origin, on charges of receiving money from european commission illegally to supervise parliamentary elections and of libelling egypt, in a legal report on relations between muslims and christian minority.

washington post wrote recently that the us plans to take up the issue with egyptian president hosni mubarak, and to link it with continuation of washington's assistance to cairo.

asefi said the us has been turned into the center of bullying in the world, trying to dictate its ideas to other countries and follow new unethical procedures based on unilateralism, something that is not accepted by the world.

the spokesman said the us is being isolated not only in the world of islam but also in other parts of the world due to its repeated intervention in the internal affairs of other countries and continuation of its wrong policies, said asefi.

egyptian foreign minister ahmad maher in an official statement on thursday stressed that cairo will not bow to washington's pressures and threats.

maher said cairo would never interfere in the country's judicial issues and any pressure exerted by the us in this respect would not be helpful.