Washington Takes Germany to Task for Stance on Iraq

WASHINGTON -- The United States has expressed official displeasure about critical comments made by German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder regarding a possible U.S.-led war on Iraq, ***The New York Times *** reported Saturday. The newspaper wrote that U.S. ambassador to Germany Daniel Coats went to the chancellor's office in Berlin this week to relay Washington's unhappiness about recent remarks by Schroeder describing the proposed U.S. preemptive strike against Bagdad "an adventure."

Washington "is not happy at the accusation that it is not consulting with its allies" or that Bush is "a trigger-happy Texan," one senior American official told ***The Times***.

It was "a highly unusual event between such close allies," one unnamed official told the daily as quoted by AFP.

Coats did not speak directly to Schroeder -- a choice made by the United States in order to keep its criticism more general and low-key, officials told *** The Times***.

Last week, Schroeder told German media that an attack on Iraq could "destroy the international coalition against terrorism" formed after the September 11 attacks on the United States.

"The Middle East needs peace, not a new war," Schroeder said.

Schroeder was the first major European leader to publicly state his country's refusal to join any military intervention aimed at toppling Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

Nevertheless, the chancellor's comments reflect general European doubts about the urgency and wisdom of an attack on Iraq in the absence of intelligence showing that he currently has nuclear weapons or that he has aided the Al-Qeeda terror network.