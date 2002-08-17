Iranian Police Seize Over 200kg of Drugs

ZAHEDAN -- police in southeastern Province of Sistan-Baluchestan reported Saturday they have seized over 200 kg of various kinds of drugs in a clash with traffickers Friday evening.

Head of the ideo-political department of 'Meqdad' police operations' base Nasser Baqerioun said, "The drugs including 200 kg of hashish, 13.5 kg of morphine and 10 kg of opium, had been seized in Kourin in Zahedan and in the road between Iranshar and Chahbahar.

"Since the start of the new Iranian year on March 21, more than four tons of drugs have been seized along with a sizable cache of arms and ammunition," he said.

Meanwhile police in Nahbandan in the south of the Khorasan Province confiscated 192 kg of narcotics in the province on Saturday. The drugs consisted of 152 kg morphine and 40 kg opium which were concealed in two vehicles, the cars were travelling from Zabol to Mashhad, he added that "6 people were arrested in the operation and were handed over to judiciary."

Iran, which lies on the drug crossroads, has launched a fierce campaign against drug trafficking leaving thousands of its police officers killed or injured, IRNA said.

The country accounts for 80 percent of the opium and 90 percent of the morphine intercepted in the world, according to the International Narcotics Control Board.

The campaign, according to officials, costs the country 800 million dollars per year.