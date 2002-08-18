U.S. Assisted Iraqi Military, Condoned Chemical Attacks on Iran

A shocking piece of news dispatched by Reuters yesterday revealed that the United States gave Iraq vital battle-planning help during its war with Iran as part of a secret program under president Ronald Reagan, even though U.S. intelligence agencies knew the Iraqis would unleash chemical weapons.

Quoting the ****New York Times****, the Reuters said the highly classified covert program involved more than 60 officers of the U.S. defense intelligence agency who provided detailed information on Iranian military deployments, tactical planning for battles, plans for airstrikes and bomb-damage assessments for Iraq.

At the end of the war Saddam Hussein of Iraq decided to swallow the tiny sheikdom of Kuwait and, in order to fulfill this dream, the Iraqi forces attacked and annexed Kuwait in August 1990.

Many observers believe that before deciding to attack Kuwait the Iraqis had won the approval of the United States.

It is a historical fact, now, that Iraq received all sorts of assistance from the United States during its war with Iran. The Iraqi arsenal had become very formidable owing to the assistance it received from almost all developed countries. It really stockpiled chemical and biological weapons, and weapons of mass destruction and used them against Iran during its war.

The money for the said weaponry was arranged through the petrodollars the Persian Gulf countries, including Kuwait, gave Saddam Hussein.

The said countries did not donate even a single penny to Iraq without the consent of Washington.

Having known the strength of Iraqi arsenal, the United Stated gave the green light to Iraq to attack Kuwait in order to be able to disarm Iraq through international channels including the United Nations. And this is what really happened.

Now after a decade, the American sources disclose that the Reagan administration rendered all sorts of assistance to Iraq despite its knowledge that Iraq was producing and using chemical weapons. And this happened when Washington was condemning Iraq for deploying chemical weapons. Which one should have the world believed? Support or condemnation? Now after about a decade it is becoming clear that the U.S. has lied to the world.

Nowadays a segment of the U.S. administration is engaged in a psychological war against Iran, terming Iran as an axis of evil or charging it with trying to procure weapons of mass destruction. Given the past experience, it should be very easy for the world public opinion to judge if the U.S. accusations hold any water.

Double standard has become the part and parcel of the U.S. foreign policy. It is time the U.S. officials gave up double standard and followed a rational policy to prepare the grounds for some rapprochement instead of following a hostile policy toward the strongest country in the Persian Gulf region.

Fortunately, regional countries have realized the fact that Iran has no animosity toward them. They have also realized that through regional cooperation they can maintain regional peace and security, if there is no foreign intervention. The latest proof is the visit of Bahraini king to Tehran.

Hence one reason the U.S. puts forward these baseless charges against Iran is to create a gulf between Iran and other Persian Gulf countries so as to pave the way for its interference in the region. Will the world believe the United States baseless accusations? The above-mentioned ****New York Times**** story will tell.