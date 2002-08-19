Majlis Art and Culture Commission, Meet With Cultural Attaches

TEHRAN--Iranian cultural attaches stationed overseas, on the sixth day of their 14th biennial meeting, held a joint session with members of the Majlis Art and Culture Commission at the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization here.

According to the organization's Public Relations Office, the participants pondered on the problems and obstacles in the way of the Islamic Republic's cultural activities overseas and their solutions.

During the three-hour meeting, MPs Pournejati, Sherdoost and Soleimani also presented the Majlis' viewpoints on the subject of discussion.

The cultural attaches present also elaborated on the problems in their countries of assignment.