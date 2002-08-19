GONBAD-E KAVOUS -- Death Toll from heavy floods which hit parts of the northern Golestan Province last Monday evening has reached 51, an official said here Monday.

"The toll rose after search teams found six new bodies at a central park in this city," Head of the Paramilitary Volunteer Basij Forces, Ali-asghar Tanavar said, adding search operations were continuing for more bodies.

Flash floods, triggered by torrential rains, caused rivers in the cities of Galikesh and Kalaleh in Golestan Province to flood their banks, leaving the cities marooned and many houses submerged.

The floods disrupted electricity and drinking water supplies in several regions and cut off some of the cities as well as neighboring villages.

On Sunday, delegations of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) as well as World Health Organization (WHO) visited the flood-stricken areas to evaluate the extent of damage. Head of the Natural Disasters Office of Golestan Province Abolqassem Safavi said that "the delegations had announced UN's readiness to send relief, including food and health kits, for those affected."

About 300 people were killed during flash floods which struck parts of Golestan Province on August 10 last year, the inundation inflicted 600 billion rials in damage.

Government Spokesman Abdollah Ramezanzadeh said in Gorgan, capital of Golestan Province, last week that President Mohammad Khatami had ordered those suspected of 'laxity' in recent floods to be punished and their names made public.

"Accordingly, an inspection team has been dispatched to the province to probe into probable breaches of duty by officials," he added.

Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last Tuesday offered condolences to bereaved families in the disaster and called for quick relief for those affected.

thr 016 iran-floods /gnr/ death toll from iran floods rises to 51 gonbad-e kavous, aug 19, irna -- death toll from heavy floods which hit parts of the northern golestan province last monday evening has reached 51, an official said here monday.

the toll rose after search teams found six new bodies at a central park in this city, head of the paramilitary volunteer basij forces, ali-asghar tanavar said, adding search operations were continuing for more bodies.

flash floods, triggered by torrential rains, caused rivers in the cities of galikesh and kalaleh in golestan province to flood their banks, leaving the cities marooned and many houses submerged.

the floods disrupted electricity and drinking water supplies in several regions and cut off some of the cities as well as neighboring villages.

on sunday, delegations of the united nations development program (undp) and un children's fund (unicef) as well as world health organization (who) visited the flood-stricken areas to evaluate the extent of damage.

head of the natural disasters office of golestan province abolqassem safavi said that the delegations had announced un's readiness to send relief, including food and health kits, for those affected.

about 300 people were killed during flash floods which struck parts of golestan province on august 10 last year.

the inundation inflicted 600 billion rials in damage.

government spokesman abdollah ramezanzadeh said in gorgan, capital of golestan province, last week that president mohammad khatami had ordered those suspected of 'laxity' in recent floods to be punished and their names made public.

accordingly, an inspection team has been dispatched to the province to probe into probable breaches of duty by officials, he added.

supreme leader ayatollah ali khamenei last tuesday offered condolences to bereaved families in the disaster and called for quick relief for those affected.