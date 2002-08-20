Bahraini King's Visit Opened "New Horizon" in Manama-Tehran Ties

TEHRAN -- Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa was recently in Tehran for a two-day visit, his first since the victory of the Islamic Revolution more than 23 years ago.

The english-language `iran daily' in its media monitor column lauded the visit as having opened a "new horizon" in manama-tehran ties. quoting the persian daily jaam-e jam, it said the visit was significant in view of the fact that "iran's relations with persian gulf cooperation council member states have gone through much turbulence over the last two decades, bahrain being no exception."

however, relations with pgcc states took a positive turn with the election of mohammad khatami as president in 1997 and his foreign policies of detente and mutual respect including non-interference in the affairs of other states, noted the paper.

like tehran, it said manama deserves commendation for democratic reforms it has instituted such as re-enforcing its citizens' basic rights and allowing more public participation in the affairs of government. king hamad, upon arrival his arrival in tehran, made a right analogy of developments in both countries when he said: "iran and bahrain are two nations which enjoy the benefits of reform and modernization."

political commentators have, therefore, rightly interpreted the king's visit as a good omen considering the common thrust and emphasis of the countries, jaam-e jaam said.

it urged close cooperation between regional governments "to deter foreign interference in persian gulf affairs and strip foreign powers of the chance to destabilize the region" particularly in the light of the us plan to intervene in iraq militarily.

"it is necessary that persian gulf rulers hold regular consultations to reduce regional tension and maintain security and stability," the persian daily suggested.

it moreover pointed to "longstanding historical bonds" as a good background for strengthening bilateral relations.

the daily said that with the bahraini king's visit there is every reason to be optimistic over manama-tehran ties and those with arab countries as a whole.

"arab governments should open up their markets to iran-made products and take effective initiatives to promote tourism between islamic nations," concluded the daily.