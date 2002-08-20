Pakistan Faces Uphill Struggle in War on `Kalashnikov Culture'

ISLAMABAD -- At the Darra Adam Khel arms bazaar in the mountainous terrain of northwestern Pakistan, warlords, tribal warriors and even bandits can buy just about any weapon they want.

But the government of President Pervez Musharraf has declared war on the illegal arms industry, and while this may achieve a reduction in Pakistan's appalling level of gun related violence, it also threatens to destroy the livelihood of thousands of families.

Renowned for its gunmaking expertise since the late 19th century, the Darra Weapons Bazaar -- about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Peshawar -- is a sprawl of hundreds of workshops where some 3,500 gunsmiths toil on replica weapons which experts say are equal to, if not better than, mass produced originals.

"This has been our family business for 120 years," said gunsmith Mirbaz Afridi, a powerfully built and bearded ethnic Pashtun tribesman.

"The father of my grandfather did not have land, so he turned to making guns. He taught his son, who taught my father who then taught me. And now I am teaching my sons," he told AFP.

The weapons Afridi makes are sold in the retail markets of the northwest and clandestinely across Pakistan, and despite his skilled craftsmanship, they sell for incredibly low prices.

Depending on quality, a replica Kalashnikov (AK-47) goes for between 5,000 and 10,000 rupees (about 80 to 160 dollars) while a semi-automatic handgun can be bought for as little as 2,000 rupees (35 dollars).

"I can make single bullet pen-guns, pump-action shotguns, even anti-aircraft machineguns and rocket launchers. I can make any weapon you want," he said.

But the Darra Arms Bazaar now faces an uncertain future.

Pakistan's government is clamping down on the arms bazaars in an attempt to restore law and order and reduce the carnage of gun related violence.

Authorities in isolated Northwest Frontier Province (NWFP) -- an area bordering Afghanistan known locally as Ilaqa Ghair or "land without law" -- said arms markets would be closed on instructions from Islamabad.

"After receiving written orders from the Interior Ministry ... we have issued notices to all area administrators to close down all illegal arms markets," a local official told AFP. "The administration of Jamrud Khyber district (close to the Khyber Pass into Afghanistan) has already closed one ... market of 200 shops, and on Sunday the administration ordered the closure of another market there which comprises 150 shops."

The tradition of gun making in NWFP has its roots in the manufacture of simple guns for hunting, although over the years local gunsmiths became proficient in the manufacture of more sophisticated weapons.

But it was the war against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s which led both to a flood of imported weapons and a boom in local production.

Afrasiab Khattack, Chairman of the Human Rights Commission, said that as a result of the Afghan conflict Pakistan remains "awash" with weapons which are used in thousands of killings each year.