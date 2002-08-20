Strength, Not a State of Emergency to Ward Off Foreign Threats

TEHRAN -- For sometimes now, a rumor has been going round in some circles in Iran that a state of emergency could be declared to protect the country against "American threats". A measure that some reformists claim can be a potential coup against them.

Does Iran really need a state of emergency to deal with probable U.S. threats? Is it not possible to deal with foreign threats using the existing system rather than resorting to a state of emergency? History bears the most eloquent testimony to the fact that the present political system is efficient enough to work in rough weather.

"The possibility of a state of emergency (being declared) exists, and that would be a form of coup d'etat against the reformist camp," the ***Khorasan ***daily cited a Karim Arghandepour as saying.

"Certain extremists in the conservative camp are seeking to create such an exceptional situation," he added.

We have put eight years of war behind us, but even the idea of declaring a state of emergency was not thought of during those years, when almost the entire world stood against us, siding with Iraq.

Why did Iran not need a state of emergency during those years? First of all the Islamic system came into being through a popular movement with little casualties and internal skirmishes. The main reason for the overwhelming victory of the revolutionary forces was the immense backing of the people. Secondly the leadership and the ideology of the revolution played crucial roles in the consolidation of ties between the nation and the leadership.

On the eve of the Iraqi attack, Iran's Army was in disarray, its politicians were divided, and its political system was in an embryonic stage of development.

These factors were indeed the reasons behind the miscalculation of the Iraqi regime and its allies and supporters. Despite all those problems, Iran never announced a state of emergency and, on the contrary, held regular presidential and parliamentary elections.

Now, the Iranian Army is battle-hardened, its system has come of age, and its politicians are united in confronting foreign threats. The unity and solidarity among various political factions became quite clear, when, a couple of weeks ago, three U.S. congressmen called for the change of political system in Iran. All political parties and groups, from the left of the political spectrum to its right, rallied behind the Leader Ayatollah Khamenei to condemn foreign interference.

Having a strong army and a firm political system, Iran does not need to announce a state of emergency to confront foreign threats.