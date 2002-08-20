China's Jiang Meets Scientist Stephen Hawking

BEIJING - World-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking praised China's rapid modernization during a meeting with President Jiang Zemin here Monday, state-run media reported.

Jiang also spoke highly of Hawking's "great contribution to scientific development", Xinhua News Agency said.

According to Xinhua, Hawking said he was impressed by the rapid progress that China had made since his first visit 17 years ago.

Hawking, most famous for his bestselling book "A Brief History of Time," is in Beijing to attend an international science conference.