Dutch Telecoms Operator KPN Takes a Nine Billion Euro-Write Down

THE HAGUE -- Dutch telecommunications operator KPN on Tuesday announced a record second quarter net loss of 9.3 billion euros ($9.0 billion) mostly due to a nine billion euro-write down on the company's foreign mobile assets.

Excluding exceptional items KPN reported a net loss of 79 million euros in the second quarter, an improvement of 78 percent on the loss of 354 million euros in the same period last year.

Operating profit rose however by 18 percent to 1.1 billion euros from 929 million.

KPN, which has been struggling with a mountain of debt since last year, said the write down mainly concerns umts-licences for a next-generation phone network and goodwill related to e-plus and base, its mobile operators in germany and belgium respectively.

"we have decided to take a another critical look at the value of our mobile assets in the current economic environment and actively addressed the industry wide issue of impairment," kpn chairman ad scheepbouwer said in a statement.

although he acknowledged that kpn was the first operator to write down money paid for umts-licences, scheepbouwer said it is "the only sensible action".

the company also wrote off its 15-percent interest in hutchinson 3g of britain for 1.2 billion euros, it said in a statement.

the dutch operator said the bankruptcy of cable operator kpnqwest- jointly owned by kpn and us operator qwest- and the related write- down in kpn belgium "had a negative effect of 154 million euros on kpn's net results in the second quarter".

the net loss per share in the second quarter of 2002 was 3.90 euros compared to the year ago loss of 0.41 euros. in upbeat comments on the results of kpn's core activities, scheepbouwer said: "our underlying operating results have exceeded expectations and our continuing focus on cash generation is proving highly effective in reversing the fortunes of the company."

kpn is working hard under new management to recover from near bankruptcy last year and has managed to reduce its net debt from more than 20 billion euros to 15 billion euros at the end of the second quarter.

scheepbouwer also announced the company has "positively" revised the outlook for the full year.

kpn expects its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to grow around 14 percent.

net debt is projected to decrease further to 13.9 billion euros.

the operator also said that it is reviewing the position of kpn in belgium.

"kpn sees no possibilities for making kpn belgium independently profitable," the company said.

talks with a number of parties are currently underway to examine the possibilities of a co-operation in belgium.

although kpn seems on the right track with debt reduction and savings by selling off non-core assets revenues for the company were down 3 percent to 3.08 billion euros.

in the second quarter of 2002 total minutes of traffic on kpn's dutch fixed telephone network decreased slightly, but revenues rose by 0.8 percent compared to the same period in 2001. internet traffic increased by 3.7 percent.

although the number of mobile phone customers decreased with 175,000 to 13.4 million revenues for the mobile business rose in the netherlands and germany.

in non-core activities, revenues decreased by 39 percent to 347 million euros "in particular because of the deconsolidation of kpnqwest and kpn lease".