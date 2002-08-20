Bundesbank Warns German Budget Deficit May Exceed EU Limit

FRANKFURT -- The Bundesbank warned Monday that Germany's budget deficit for 2002 could exceed euro zone limits as slow economic growth and rising flood costs damage the 12-nation bloc's biggest economy.

"A strict limit on deficits at all state levels is absolutely necessary for the remainder of the year to avoid reaching the three percent level" of gross domestic product, the Bundesbank, Germany's central bank, said in its monthly report for August.

The EU's 1997 stability and growth pact is aimed at maintaining budgetary discipline in the 12 countries using the euro and obliges them to hold public deficits to less than three percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Reaching that ceiling would be a cruel blow to Germany as it had insisted on setting budgetary constraints for euro-zone members in order to keep what it saw as financially undisciplined southern European states in line, AFP reported.

Berlin narrowly escaped a humiliating public slap on the wrist from Brussels earlier this year for failing to make sufficient progress on its budget deficit and commitments to bring its budget close to balance by 2004.

In its report, the Bundesbank said that it would be almost impossible for the German government to meet tax revenue objectives it set itself in May, and spoke of new "budgetary risks" weighing on the country.

Floodwaters reached historic levels in large parts of Eastern Germany over the last week, destroying buildings, farmland and livelihoods, and the estimated cost of repairs has run up to several billion euros.

Authorities in Saxony, the state worst hit by the floods, say the damage bill there alone could reach four billion euros.

In announcing plans to fund the repairs, Schroeder said the government would push back until 2004 a program to cut taxes by around 6.9 billion euros, which had originally been planned for next year.

The move has the advantage of releasing funds to pay for the damage and ensuring that the money does not add to the deficit.

Finance Minister Hans Eichel said that Germany would still be able to respect the criteria for the pact set down in the EU's Maastricht Treaty despite the floods, but only "just".

According to Schroeder's figures, at least nine billion euros in all will be available to fund the flood repairs.

Germany has always insisted it would live up to its budgetary commitments and that it expected to have its budget more or less balanced by 2004.

That optimism is not largely shared by economists, who say the rising flood bill would only make matters worse.

Last Friday, Berlin said it wanted to discuss the effect of the floods on its public accounts with the European Commission.

Commenting on the budget deficits in the euro zone, the Bundesbank said in its August report that in 2002 Germany could reach the same deficit level as last year's 2.7 percent.

The government has no room for maneuver in increasing fiscal expenditures if it is not to breach the three percent limit, it said.

The Central Bank said Germany's second quarter GDP growth is estimated to have risen 0.25 percent from the first quarter, adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, down 0.25 percent from the same period last year.