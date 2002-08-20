Iran, Australia Stress Expansion of Mutual Economic Ties

TEHRAN -- Iran and Australia here on Monday stressed all-out expansion of mutual economic relations which were established in recent years on a good basis, IRNA reported.

Head of the Majlis Economy Commission Reza Abdollahi in a meeting here on Monday told the Australian Ambassador to Tehran Jeremy Newman that envoys should take a leading and active role in expanding ties.

He said Iranian officials favor attraction of foreign investment and certain regulations concerning foreign investment have been passed in Iran to promote this.

He welcomed Tehran-Canberra cooperation in the oil, gas and petrochemicals sectors and urged Australian companies to play an active role in economic undertakings.

Newman expressed hope to improve the trade balance and promote mutual economic cooperation between Tehran and Canberra, once the joint economic commission is set up next month in Tehran.

He emphasized all-out expansion of cooperation with Iran, especially in the economic area.