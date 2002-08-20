Isfahan, Next Host of European Photo Exhibition

TEHRAN -- The European Photo Exhibition is to be held in Isfahan Museum of Contemporary Arts on August 22.

The exhibition was held in Tehran Museum of Contemporary Arts from June 25 to August 19.

A total 180 photographs from 9 prominent cameramen of the European countries such as Spain, England, Germany, France, Italy, and Austria were displayed in collaboration with of Tehran Museum of Contemporary Arts and the European embassies.

Shiraz, Tabriz, and Mashhad are scheduled to be the next hosts of the exhibition.