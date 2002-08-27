Study Links Inhalers to Risk of Asthma Deaths

LONDON -- Excessive use of reliever inhalers for asthma is linked to a significantly increased risk of dying from the disease, a study has revealed.

Researchers found that over-use of short acting reliever drugs known as beta agonists is associated with a higher risk of death from asthma. But regular use of inhaled steroids, known as longer acting preventer drugs, was linked with a decreased risk of asthma death.

They discovered that people prescribed more than one reliever inhaler a month cut their risk of death by 60 per cent. They also regularly used a preventer inhaler.

The study was based on more than 96,000 patients in Britain diagnosed with asthma who were entered onto the general practice research database between 1994 and 1998. Of these, 43 had died from asthma, with 35 of the deaths in people aged 50 and above.

The research team from Connecticut, U.S., calculated the relative risk of dying from asthma for people using the preventer and reliever drugs, taking into account factors such as the patients' age, sex, weight, smoking habits and frequency of visits to a doctor.

They found that between seven and 12 prescriptions of reliever inhalers in the previous year increased the risk 16-fold and 13 or more prescriptions increased it by more than 50-fold.

The authors, writing in the journal **** Thorax Today ****, state that asthma death is a rare outcome for which the rates have been declining. But they say: "Despite the variety of respiratory medications available, inhaled steroids constituted the only class of respiratory drug in this study which was consistently related to a decreased risk of asthma death." The British Thoracic Society (BTS) was quoted by DPA as saying that reliever inhalers have their place in the management of asthma. Dr John Harvey of the BTS said: "This research clearly demonstrates just how important it is for asthma patients to use both reliever and preventer medicines if they are prescribed by their doctor. Both can have their place in managing mild and severe asthma correctly."

Preventer medication, which is usually in a brown, red or orange inhaler, helps to control swelling and inflammation in the air passages for the long term. Reliever inhalers, which are typically blue, are taken as required to relieve symptoms by relaxing muscles in narrowed air passages.

The BTS said overwhelming research showed both forms of medication are safe and effective. It is advising anyone concerned about using reliever inhalers to talk to their doctor or asthma nurse.