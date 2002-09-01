Blast in Nepali Capital but No Casualties

KATHMANDU -- Suspected Maoist rebels torched a shop and set off a bomb in Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Sunday but no one was injured, police said.

A police official said that about a dozen unidentified people went to a motor workshop in the commercial district of Teku, set fire to a shop and set off a bomb before fleeing.

"There was no injury but the incident caused some damage to the shop," the official said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but police suspect the involvement of Maoist rebels who are trying to topple the kingdom's constitutional monarchy.

Maoist guerrillas, inspired by the revolutionary ideas of the Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong, have stepped up violence in Kathmandu after a state of emergency expired last week.

Emergency rule first imposed last November and twice renewed in February and May, gave sweeping powers to soldiers to flush out the rebels Reuters reported.

Nepal's embattled government is under pressure from opposition groups not to extend the emergency, which curbs civil liberties, to allow political parties to campaign freely for the upcoming parliamentary election set for November 13.

The Maoist revolt that started in early 1996 has led to the death of more than 4,700 people so far.