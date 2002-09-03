Tehran Urges Islamabad to Stop Al-Qaeda Members Entering Iran

TEHRAN -- Iranian Interior Minister Abdolvahed Mousavi Lari on Tuesday asked Islamabad to do more to prevent the fugitive Al-Qaeda fighters from entering Iran.

In a meeting between Lari and his Pakistani counterpart Moinuddin Haidar, Lari also discussed ways of promoting mutual ties at regional and international levels, IRNA reported.

Haider said his country will do its best to prevent infiltration of Al-Qaeda members and drug traffickers into Iranian territory.

At the meeting, Lari said Iran and Pakistan enjoy high potentials for expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Referring to some problems facing the two countries such as drug smuggling as well as illicit trade of goods, he underscored the need to implement the agreements the two sides have inked in this respect.

He said fighting drug trafficking requires trilateral cooperation on the parts of Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, noting such cooperation can be evaluated within the framework of joint sessions.

Admiring the Pakistani government for punishing the murderer of the head of Iran's Cultural House in that country, he said that in recent years Pakistan has practically demonstrated its opposition to factionalism. Haidar, for his part, said his government is greatly interested in follow up Iran's complaints about drug trafficking and border security, noting "This will also help the Pakistani government ensure security inside the country."

He reiterated that Iran and Pakistan have had effective cooperation in maintaining security along their joint border.

The Pakistani minister of interior, heading a political delegation, arrived in Tehran on Monday afternoon on a five-day official visit, IRNA reported.

He was welcomed at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport by his Iranian counterpart Abdolvahed Mousavi Lari.