War and Poverty Force Burundi Children to Work

BUJUMBURA -- It would be easy to take the two girls playing happily in a narrow concrete space between houses in the Burundian capital for sisters or friends.

But that would be a mistake. Only one of the girls, six-year-old Elvira, is playing. Her companion, 12-year-old Aline, is a paid worker -- the new babysitter in this typical Burundian family.

"When I saw her for the first time, I thought my husband was bringing an orphan to raise in our house," said Jocelyne Mazuru. "I never thought she could work. But she can -- the way she takes the child, the way she cleans clothes."

Like many other Burundian children of her age, Aline Nkurunziza was forced to seek work in the capital Bujumbura after her parents could no longer afford to send her to school.

The money she brings home helps her family to survive. She earns 5,000 Burundian francs (around five dollars) a month, the normal salary for a home worker in the poor districts of Bujumbura, but more than many peasants in the countryside earn.

Burundi, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been devastated by nine years of civil war between the Tutsi-led army and Hutu rebels. The conflict has thrown the once growing economy into deep recession.

Many peasant farmers caught in the cross-fire of the fighting have been forced to abandon their fields and flee to refugee camps, often for months or years at a time.

But it is the children who are the hardest-hit victims of a war beyond their control or understanding. Some of them are war orphans, others have been left without parents by the AIDS epidemic devastating sub-Saharan Africa.

Hundreds plague the streets of the capital, begging for money and stealing, while others live in camps for displaced people. There are those like Aline who have surrendered their childhood and schooling for the workplace.

The UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, says more than half a million of the country's children aged 16 and under work in the tiny central African country, which has about 6.5 million inhabitants.

"We arrived to an estimation of around 565,000 children that work, among them those who are paid, and those who aren't," UNICEF's Lilian Bigayimpunzi told Reuters.

A new government sharing power between Hutus and Tutsis was inaugurated last November under an accord mediated by former South African president Nelson Mandela. But rebels rejected the new administration and fighting has continued.