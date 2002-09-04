Zidane Wants to Give France New Start After World Cup

CLAIREFONTAINE -- Zinedine Zidane says he wants France to make a "new start" for European championship qualifying after their disastrous World Cup finals campaign.

"Soccer has never been easy to deal with and our duty is now to help the young ones find their place in the squad," he told a news conference here before holders France's opening qualifier in Cyprus on Saturday.

"We must give France a new start," added Zidane who missed the first two games of their campaign in South Korea with a thigh injury.

With several key players like Fabien Barthez, Vincent Candela, David Trezeguet and Thierry Henry out through injury and others such as Frank Leboeuf, Christophe Dugarry and Youri Djorkaeff retired, new Coach Jacques Santini has banked on young blood to revive France, reported Reuters.

"We must prepare for the future now. I think the 'oldies' and the 'newies' can work along together pretty well," said Zidane.

"This is not a new team that we have. It's just that we needed to renew the squad. "I can remember when I was a little younger I was happy that guys like (Bernard) Lama or (Didier) Deschamps had welcomed me here."

Ousted in the first round of the World Cup finals without a goal scored, France learned the hard way that they cannot take anything for granted any more.

"We must realize that there are no friendly matches any more. We must snatch points and I'm certain they (Cyprus) are not going to let us play," the Real Madrid playmaker added.

Santini, who took over from the sacked Roger Lemerre, says he will resign if France fail to qualify for the 2004 European championship in Portugal.

He has implemented a strict new regime within the French camp, restricting visitors and banning evenings out before competitive matches.

"The coach has decided to implement his personal point of view. But I'm a married man and a father of three.

So I don't need anybody to tell me what to do. "Setting rules is good to avoid excess but I don't do anything to excess."