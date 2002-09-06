Bhupathi and Mirnyi Win Twice to Reach U.S. Open Doubles Final

NEW YORK -- India's Mahesh Bhupathi and Max Mirnyi of Belarus won two matches here Thursday to reach the U.S. Open Men's Doubles finals, where they will face the Czech Duo of Jiri Novak and Radek Stepanek.

Bhupathi and Mirnyi saved four match points to beat Zimbabwe's Wayne Black and Kevin Ullyett 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 7-6 (7/4) in a quarter-final, then outlasted American brothers Mike and Bob Bryan 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in a night semi-final.

Bhupathi and Mirnyi beat Novak and Stepanek 7-5, 6-3 last month in a Cincinnati semi-final in their only prior meeting.

Should they capture Friday's final, the duo will have won three matches within 24 hours to take the Grand Slam Crown.

The Czech 11th seeds advanced to the final by ousting fourth seeds Jonas Bjorkman of Sweden and Todd Woodbridge of Australia 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in the other semi-final.

Bhupathi and Mirnyi Barely got past the Africans in their first match. They had two match points on Mirnyi's serve in the 10th game of the third set and two more against Bhupathi in the 12th, but were denied each time.

Bhupathi hit a backhand volley winner to give himself and Mirnyi two match points in the deciding tie-breaker.

Mirnyi, tired after playing a singles quarter-final against Andre Agassi on Wednesday, blasted a service winner to end the match after two hours and 50 minutes.