TODAY IN HISTORY

1901 - The Boxer Rebellion, which attempted to drive all foreigners out of China, officially ended with the signing of the Peking Protocol.

1940 - The German Air Force under Hermann Goering began its "Blitz" bombing campaign on London. Over 300 people were killed on this day alone.

1949 - Mexican painter Jose Clemente Orozco died.

Considered one of the greatest mural painters of the 20th century, he decorated many buildings in Mexico and the United States.

1962 - Taiwan broke off diplomatic relations with Laos after Laos established diplomatic relations with China and North Vietnam.

1986 - Left-wing opponents ambushed former Chilean Dictator General Augusto Pinochet's motorcade with bazookas and automatic gunfire in a failed assassination attempt.

1986 - Bishop Desmond Tutu was enthroned as archbishop of Cape Town, South Africa. He was the first black head of South Africa's Anglicans.

1993 - Six former Soviet republics -- Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Tajikistan - signed a framework agreement to keep the Russian rouble as their common currency.

1994 - The stars and stripes flag was lowered for the last time over U.S. Army headquarters in Berlin, formally ending the American presence in the city after nearly half a century.

1997 - Zaire's former dictator Mobutu Sese Seko died in exile in Morocco. One of Africa's longest-serving strongmen, he was ousted by a rebellion led by Laurent Kabila.

1999 - An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck Athens, killing 139 people.

2000 - Cuban President Fidel Castro shook the hand of U.S. counterpart Bill Clinton, believed to be the first time he had shaken the hand of a U.S. president since he took power in 1959.

2001 - Christian-Muslim violence flares in the Nigerian city of Jos with churches and mosques set on fire.