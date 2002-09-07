U.S. Chopper Crashes in Persian Gulf Near Bushehr
Quoting the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait, KUNA has reported the death of a civilian photographer, and getting wounded of four military us navy personnel.
The incident occurred at 8 a.m., according to the report, but the reason for it is not mentioned.
Meanwhile, U.S. Air Force General John Rosa announced at a press conference in Washington on Friday afternoon that a U.S. Navy SH-60 helicopter with five people aboard crashed in the northern Persian Gulf, West of Bushehr, Iran, early Friday while hovering over a Syrian-flagged vessel that was being boarded as part of international sanctions enforcement against Iraq.
"Four U.S. Navy crew members were rescued, but a civilian television cameraman from Los Angeles was killed," Rosa said.