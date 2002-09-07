Leader Urges Vigilance to Resist Enemy's Ambitions for 'Apolitical Students'

KERMAN -- Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, in a message read out here on Saturday at the nationwide 12th Prayer Seminar, underlined the importance of observing prayers.

Ayatollah Khamenei's message was read out by the head of the leader's office, Ayatollah Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani.

Urging Iranian officials to give importance to the promotion of prayers in the country, the leader's message called for construction of more mosques throughout the country.

"Prayers helped the Iranian nation a lot during the 1979 Islamic Revolution and in the course of the 1980-88 Iraqi imposed war," he said, IRNA reported.

Ayatollah Khamenei, in his statement, further underlined the need to promote Friday prayer congregations throughout the country.

Hundreds of ulema, Muslim thinkers, clerics and Friday prayer leaders as well as a large number of ministers and Majlis deputies are attending the two-day prayer seminar.

Also in related news, Ayatollah Khamenei in a meeting with members of the Central Council of the Islamic Association of university students in Tehran Saturday said the Islamic state, which possesses major energy reserves, invites nations to independence, dignity and campaign against humiliation.

He said the Islamic system of Iran would resist the enemies' ambitions and will not allow them to materialize their pernicious wishes.

The leader advised all student organizations to maintain their links among themselves, and said promotion of religious and political knowledge, improvement of the power of cognizance, analysis, and decision-making and building up resistance against enemies would guarantee a prosperous future for Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the Islamic Revolution is becoming influential in academic circles of Muslim states as nations and students become increasingly hateful of the U.S. The leader added students are influential both in present and future condition of the country.

The leader said students shoulder the heavy duty of observing Islamic codes in universities and maintaining their freshness and warned that enemies of the nation are trying to deviate students from the right course.

Ayatollah Khamenei said enemies are trying to force students to inaction and desperation or exploit them for their own ends but Iran's faithful and wise students will stand against the sinister goals of the enemies.

The leader said weak faith in the Kind Creator, God, would serve as a point of start for many political and non-political diversions and the students should hold their young age and pure nature close to heart.

He said that hope and trust in future are highly important assets, stressing that the faithful students should through their unsparing efforts try to remove their weaknesses in different economic, social, and cultural sectors, thus guaranteeing a bright future.

Meanwhile in another development, President Mohammad Khatami said on Saturday that among the people who conduct regular prayers, all human beings are equal and enjoy equal rights.

He said in his address to the '12th Seminar on Prayers' that a special spirit of prayers dictates that there is no room for humiliation and no difference exists between the rich and the poor.

President Khatami said that the prayers concern the inner life which is incompatible with hypocrisy, arrogance, accusation and ill-intention.

He said that prayers are a refuge to human beings who want to communicate with almighty God. "From the Quranic outlook, the human being is the only creature capable of reaching sublimity to the point that he/she can communicate with almighty God," Khatami said. "The human being is capable of expressing affection to the Almighty through transcendentally."

"The human being is communicating with God seeking his spiritual help to put behind the agony of earthly life," he pointed out.

The Iranian president appreciated the supreme leader's message to the seminar on prayers and called on executive officials to put into practice special programs to promote the culture of prayers in the community.

"Great steps have been taken to promote the culture of prayers, but, there is still a long way to go," he said.

He honored the memory of the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution and the Iraqi-imposed war and described 17th Shahrivar 1357 (September 8, 1978) was the great day in the history of Iran and the Islamic Revolution.

The president ended his visit to Kerman at noon and left for Sirjan.