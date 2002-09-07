Romanian Woman Gives Birth While Begging in Rome Subway Station

ROME -- A 19-year-old Romanian woman gave birth to a baby while begging for money on Rome's underground railway system, said officials at the hospital where she was taken on Friday.

The young woman, who gave birth to a healthy 3.25kilometer (seven-pound) baby girl two weeks before term, is already the mother of two other children, aged two and three and a half, hospital officials said.

One of the many Romanians who can be found begging in many European cities, she had been married at age 13, they said, adding that she lived in an Italian caravan park for nomads, AFP reported.

The young woman had lost her amniotic fluid while begging in a subway car, and then gave birth on the platform at the Baldo Degli Ubaldi station, helped by two women passengers and two female employees of the Subway Company.