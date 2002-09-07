Adoption, Unattended Children's Dream

According to official statistics, there are 4,167 unattended boys and girls living in the country's 232 orphanages.

These children are waiting for an angel to take them in and allow them to grow up in a warm family atmosphere.

Meanwhile, statistics compiled by infertility clinics show that many couples are unable to have a baby.

Therefore, adoption is being promoted. Infertile couples are being encouraged to open their warm arms to embrace an unattended child, so that these children can have the experience of being raised by a father and mother.

Orphanage social worker Zeinab Torabi said that a man can accept adoption, especially if his wife is infertile.

Roya Jamzadeh, the director of the Ameneh Orphanage, said that the orphanages are home to orphans, abandoned children, and children with irresponsible parents.

She added that families are more eager to adopt girls than boys. She said that the Adoption Council carefully screens families seeking to adopt children.

In deciding who will be allowed to adopt a child, the Adoption Council takes many factors into consideration, such as the couple's financial, educational, cultural and social status and their religion.

Child psychologist Masoumeh Pourkhalil said that in order to give unattended children good lives, adoptive parents must accept these children as family members, raise them properly, and avoid calling them orphanage children.