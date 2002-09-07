Jones Hits Jackpot as Greene Struggles Again

BERLIN -- Marion Jones grabbed a share of the Golden League jackpot by sweeping to victory in the finale of the series on Friday while fellow American sprinter Maurice Greene slumped to a new low.

Triple Olympic champion Jones cruised to another comfortable win in the women's 100 meters for a quarter of the 50 kilos of gold divided between those who have won their event at all seven meetings in the series.

Morocco's Hicham el Guerrouj, Mexican Ana Guevara and Felix Sanchez of the Dominican Republic also remained undefeated for their own pieces of the prize, worth 530,000 euros.

Olympic and world champion Greene, who used to be just as unstoppable as Jones, again looked only the shadow of his brilliant best, suffering his fifth defeat of the season to Britain's Dwain Chambers in the men's 100 meters.

Greene, who had dropped out of the gold chase after the first race in Oslo in June, looked shocked after finishing a lackluster sixth in 10.20 in a race won in 10.02 by a confident Chambers, Reuters reported.

Jones was never really challenged due to the absence of her main rival and world champion Zhanna Pintusevich-Block of Ukraine on a warm late-summer evening in the German capital.

Jamaica's Tanya Lawrence was the fastest out of the blocks but Jones recovered from her trademark slow start to surge past her and clock a winning time of 11.01.

Lawrence came a distant second in 11.12, while Debbie Ferguson of the Bahamas finished third in 11.20.