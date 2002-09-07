HK Smog Worsens, Govt. Issues Warning

Hong Kong -- Thick smog blanketed Hong Kong on Friday and the government warned people with respiratory problems to stay away from heavy traffic and cut back on outdoor physical activity.

"It's awful, I felt I couldn't breathe when I woke up this morning," said a saleswoman in her late 20s.

Pollution levels were worst in the central business district, where skyscrapers loomed like ghosts in the tepid morning light. Light brown haze blotted out the city's famous Victoria harbor, Reuters reported.

The air pollution index rose to 136 by late afternoon from 118 just before midday in the central business district, the environmental protection department said. It was almost as bad in the densely populated shopping belts of Mongkok and causeway bay.

Government officials blamed local factories, vehicles and development in China's fast-growing Pearl river delta for creating the smog, and said typhoon Sinlaku, which was churning toward to southern China, was not helping to clear the air.

"The air typically hangs still just before the arrival of typhoons, and this traps the air pollutants and they cannot disperse," the environment department official said.

Hong Kong's smog was unlikely to lift until the typhoon makes landfall, which it is expected to do on Sunday, he said.

Hong Kong's air pollution problem has grown steadily worse in recent years, caused in part by the territory's large fleets of diesel-powered vehicles and rapid economic growth in China's Guangdong Province, just north of Hong Kong.

A recent survey found nearly 40 percent of children in the tiny territory suffered from respiratory disease, which experts have linked to deteriorating air quality.

Business executives have stepped up pressure on Hong Kong's government to clean up the bad air, which they say is turning off potential investors and foreign talent who might otherwise want to relocate and work here.

Authorities in Hong Kong and southern China have repeatedly said they would tackle cross-border pollution but few concrete measures have emerged.

China this week ratified the Kyoto Protocol meant to rein in emissions of greenhouse gases blamed for warming the planet.

But as a developing nation it is not bound by any targets for restraining carbon dioxide emissions.