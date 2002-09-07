Eight People Injured in Car Accident

BUSHEHR -- Eight persons were seriously injured when two minibuses collided with each other in Dashti-Kangan road, Bushehr Province, on Saturday IRNA reported.

Police blamed the accident on the driver of one of the minibuses who suddenly swerved to the left. The injured were rushed to hospital.

Run-down vehicles, insufficient emergency road aid, lack of communication facilities to speedily relay information on traffic-related accidents as well as inadequate emergency centers on roads are considered as the main causes of the high death toll from road accidents in Iran, traffic experts say.