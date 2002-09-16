TEHRAN-- Iran-Japan joint Archaeological Research Center will soon be established at Rostamabad and Roudbar area.

Head of Iran's Cultural Heritage Organization (CHO) Mohammad Beheshti inspected Jalaliyeh Kalvarz hill, which is currently being excavated by the joint Iran-Japan archaeological group, IRNA reported.

Heheshti said that Rostamabad and Roudbar area is so significant from the historical point of view that establishment of such a research center is required to respond to the scientific and research demands.

CHO Press department said that Iran-Japan joint archaeological group has so far identified and excavated 20 ancient sites in the area.

The background of Iran-Japan relations dates back to the reign of Sassanids. According to some archaeologists a number of artifacts observed at some Japanese museums are believed to be of Iranian origin, which have probably brought into Japan via Silk Road and China.

The Japanese archaeologists have been making survey in Iran since 1956 and their survey in Gilan province has been underway since 1960.