Arafat Says Won't Capitulate

GAZA -- A besieged but defiant Yasser Arafat said in a statement on Saturday he would not capitulate to Israel.

But the Palestinian president, under Israeli siege at his West Bank headquarters in Ramallah since a martyrdom-seeking operation, which killed six people on a Tel Aviv bus on Thursday, called for an end to attacks inside Israel, Reuters reported.

"I reiterate my call to the Palestinian people and all our parties to halt any violent attacks inside Israel because prime minister Ariel Sharon exploits them as a cover to destroy the peace of the brave," Arafat said in a statement issued by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA in Gaza.

"We are ready for peace but not for capitulation, and we will not give up Bait-ul-Moqaddas or a grain of our soil which are guaranteed to us by international law," he said.

The Israeli army has demanded that Arafat surrender 20 wanted militants it says are holed up with him at the Ramallah compound that has been turned into a wasteland by Israeli explosives and armored bulldozers.

Meanwhile, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani said he had received a promise from Israel that its forces would stop their military action against Palestinian President Yasser Arafat's headquarters immediately.

"I have received a promise from the Israeli leadership to stop now the military action around the president's office," the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera satellite television on Saturday showed Sheikh Hamad saying. "This is what I have heard from them, that they will also not harm President Arafat, and we are making all contacts possible to stop this military action."

Sheikh Hamad did not say which Israeli leaders he had been speaking to. He said he had also spoken to Arafat, who he said told him that the situation around him was very grave.

Qatar has maintained relations with Israel despite calls among Arab states for all ties to be cut, saying such contacts serve Palestinian and Arab causes.