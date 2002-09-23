Schroeder's Coalition Wins Razor-Thin German Election

BERLIN -- Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's ruling center-left coalition won a razor-thin victory Monday after a nail-biting finish to the closest national election race in German history.

After a night of twists and turns, Schroeder was left clinging to power with a small majority, thanks largely to the Greens Party, which recorded their highest ever score, and with whom coalition talks will begin soon.

"We have difficult times ahead of us but we will get through them together," Schroeder said at his Social Democrat (SPD) Party headquarters alongside a jubilant Joschka Fischer, his foreign minister and the Greens' figurehead.

But the narrow margin of victory is a perilously thin basis on which to push through any of the major reforms Germany desperately needs to tackle chronic unemployment and ailing health care and education systems.

And there was an ominous warning from Edmund Stoiber, the conservative candidate for the chancellery who declared a victory for his Christian Union Alliance late Sunday only to see the SPD creep past, as they did in campaigning, AFP reported.

"Should we not be able to form a government because of these results, the Schroeder government will only be able to rule for a short time," he said.

The share of seats and coalition scenarios see-sawed overnight as votes were counted until provisional results released at 3:30 A.M. (0130 GMT) showed the SPD just shading the opposition conservatives by 8,864 votes nationwide.

The margin was so close that both parties were credited with 38.5 percent of the popular vote, but given Germany's mix of direct and proportional voting the SPD went narrowly ahead in terms of seats in the Bundestag Lower House of Parliament -- 251 compared to 248 for the CDU/CSU.

Fischer's Greens, the junior partners in Schroeder's outgoing coalition, cemented victory with a surprisingly strong 8.6 percent, up 1.9 percent from the last election in 1998, giving them 55 seats.

It was a bad night for the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), with whom Stoiber had been hoping to form a government. It finished in fourth place with 7.4 percent and 47 seats.

FDP leader Guido Westerwelle apportioned some of the blame for its showing on ugly headlines following allegedly anti-Semitic comments made by his deputy, who will almost certainly leave or be forced out of the party.

Schroeder's so-called Red-Green majority ended up with a total of 306 seats in the Bundestag, with the CDU/CSU and FDP combined reaching 295 out of the total 603 seats available.

The remaining two seats went to the former Communist Party of Democratic Socialism (PDS).

Turnout was 79.1 percent of the 61.2 million registered voters, some three points lower than in the last federal election in 1998.

The chancellor acknowledged that his party's loss of voter support compared to 1998, when it garnered 40.9 percent of the vote, was "very painful".