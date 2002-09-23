EU Condemns Israeli Siege of Arafat

COPENHAGEN -- The European Union condemned Israel's siege of Palestinian Leader Yasser Arafat Monday, saying the Zionist regime's "retaliation" for Palestinian attacks would escalate violence in the region.

"We fear that Israel's retaliation will only escalate the situation further, rather than bring security to the Israeli people," said Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen, whose country currently holds the EU presidency.

"The situation is counter-productive both for the security situation and for the political mood in the Palestinian areas," he said, appealing to Israeli prime minister Ariel Sharon to end the siege as soon as possible.

The Danish prime minister was talking after the first session of an Asia-EU Meeting (ASEM) in the Danish capital, focusing in the international fight against terrorism and efforts to improve relations between the two continents, AFP reported.