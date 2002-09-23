Iran Welcomes Reelection of Schroeder's Government

TEHRAN -- Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hamid-Reza Assefi Monday said the Islamic Republic welcomes the reelection of the government of German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, stressing that Tehran was opt to maintain ties with Berlin.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Assefi said Iran enjoyed "very good" relations with Germany during Schroeder's first term in office, and hoped both countries would further promote cooperation in line with interests of their nations.

He recalled the last year visit by Iranian President Mohammad Khatami to Germany, stressing that the visit had been an important point in the development of mutual ties.

Assefi also said Iran had accepted Richard Dalton as new British ambassador, ending a seven-month diplomatic dispute following Tehran's rejection of Britain's former candidate for the job earlier this year.

"The normal process of appointing a new ambassador has been completed and he has been accepted by Iran," Foreign Ministry spokesman told Reuters.

"Having ambassadors in two countries would help the process of cooperation between the two countries," Assefi noted.

Commenting on the relation between Iran and the European Union, Assefi also said the Islamic Republic will accept no preconditions by the European Union, or any country, for the promotion of mutual ties.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, he said Iran believes that preconditions would deter cooperation, and would never prepare the groundwork for the promotion of ties.

Iran and the EU were preparing to enter into talks on ways to implement a first-ever trade and cooperation agreement that has been inked in July and was scheduled to be discussed in October.

Iran has repeatedly and severely rejected EU preconditions.

Assefi also renewed Iran's opposition to bilateral accords on the status of the Caspian Sea just as Russia and Azerbaijan were poised Monday to demarcate their border in the oil-rich waters.

"This type of accord signed on a bilateral basis is invalid in our eyes," he told reporters.

In Moscow, the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan were to sign such an accord later Monday on sharing the Caspian, which is believed to hold the world's third largest oil and gas reserves, despite Iran's criticism.

Azeri President Heydar Aliyev defended the move but also promised to continue negotiations with Iran.

"Iran's position has not changed. We have determined our position and will sign (the agreement with Russia) but we are working with Iran. Our experts are meeting both in Iran and here," added Aliyev.

The accord divides the Caspian seabed along a modified median line.

Iran, backed by Turkmenistan, insists the five countries around the Caspian should each have an equal 20 percent of the sea bed.

That would give Iran control of prospective oilfields near the sea's center that Azerbaijan insists belong to it.

In July, Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi said Tehran was opposed to any moves by the other states to sign separate deals, an allusion to a Russian-Kazakhstan deal on the delineation of their Caspian borders agreed in May.

"Any unilateral measure or agreement that fails to consider the consensus among Caspian littoral states will never help resolve the disputes (but) rather will merely spur misunderstandings," Kharrazi warned.