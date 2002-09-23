Kenyan Teachers on Indefinite Strike Over Pay

NAIROBI -- Some 240,000 teachers around Kenya went on indefinite strike on Monday over a long-standing pay dispute with the government, which they reproach for not paying a 200-percent hike promised in 1997, their union officials said.

The strike comes at a sensitive time since the east African country is to hold a general election in December.

"Yes of course, the strike has started," an official of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), who asked not to be named, told AFP.

The government promised the teachers a 200-percent pay hike when they went on strike demanding better salaries in 1997 in the run-up to the last general election.

The increase was to be implemented over a five-year period but the government refused to release the second trenches of the pay rise in July 1998, saying it had run out of money.

The government has maintained that argument despite a two-week stay away by teachers in October 1998.

President Daniel Arap Moi on Friday described the teachers' demand as "impossible considering the unfavorable state of the economy".

Education Minister Henry Kosgei appealed on Thursday to the teachers to call off the strike as a sign of "patience and patriotism".