Impact of Australian Drought Much Worse Than Feared

SYDNEY -- The impact of the Australian drought will be even worse than feared, ripping $2.1 billion out of the overall economy this year, the government forecaster warned Monday.

It is tipped to cut growth in an otherwise strong economy by 0.5 percent as farm incomes are slashed by two billion dollars and the gross value of farm production drops by 16 percent to 32.2 billion dollars, the Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics said.

Earnings from farm exports are expected to fall an average 7.4 percent to 28.7 billion. Although spread over a wide area, this means much greater falls in the worst affected regions.

"The drought will have a significant impact on economic growth through the direct and indirect linkages between agricultural and other industries," the bureau's Executive Director Brian Fisher said.

Farmers were unlikely to benefit much from better prices, with export prices expected to be down 2.2 percent following an 8.2 percent improvement last financial year, the bureau said.

Wheat, barley, rice, soybeans and cotton prices are expected to improve, but will be offset by falls for beef, sugar and dairy.

However, the news is better for the mining sector, with mineral and energy commodity exports expected to improve 4.2 percent to $57.8 billion.

Export earnings for crude oil, metallurgical coal, refined copper, gold and nickel are tipped to improve.

Total exports of Australian commodities are expected to remain around the $90 billion mark.

Australia is in the grip of its worst drought in almost a decade with more than 90 percent of the most populous state of New South Wales now officially declared to be suffering with the rest at serious risk.

Rain fell a week ago for the first time in months, but it did little to lessen the impact for most farmers.

Worst hit will be the wheat harvest which is expected to fall to 13.5 million tons, a drop of 10.5 million tons or more than 43 percent.

More than 20 percent of neighboring Queensland is also affected while large tracts of Victoria and Western Australia have also been without adequate rain for months.

Meteorologists have offered little hope of a break in the weather pattern, blamed on the El Nino effect of dry winds caused by high sea temperatures in the Pacific Ocean.