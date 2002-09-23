Best Works of Children Books' Illustrators Exhibition Opens in Iran

TEHRAN -- The exhibition of the best works of the illustrators of the children books entitled NOMA 2000 is to be held in the Center for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (CIDCYA) for the first time.

According to the Public Relations Office of the CIDCYA, the exhibition that is one of the most accredited in its kind is sponsored by the permission of Asian and Oceania Center of UNESCO and ACCU Cultural Organization's book expansion section.

The exhibition opens today and will continue till October 8.

The Manager of the Cultural Programs of ACCU Yoshimuri Suzuki, the Chief Juvenile Book Department at Kodansh Ltd. Yasuo Domon, the illustrator of the history of Japan Nishimura, Cultural Deputy of Culture and Islamic Guidance Ministry Ramezan-Pour, the Managing Director of CIDCYA Mohsen Chini-Foroushan, the General Secretariat of National Commission of UNESCO in Iran Jalil Shahi as well as a number of the Iranian artists and illustrators will attend the exhibition and some will deliver lectures.

During the exhibition there would be a 3-day educational workshop for illustrating by a Japanese artist and 15 Iranian illustrators from the art universities of the country.

Holding specialized seminars on the subject of illustration of the books of children and young adults, sponsoring two side exhibitions of the works of the best illustrator of the first NOMA exhibition Ali Akbar Sadeqi and the works of the 15 Iranian illustrators of NOMA's different rounds are the other programs sponsored by the CIDCYA for this period of time.