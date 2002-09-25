Foot and Mouth Scare at British Farm

LONDON -- A farm in southwest England was at the center of a new foot-and-mouth scare Tuesday after a bull showed possible signs of the disease, AFP quoted government officials as saying.

The Department for the Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) imposed a complete ban on livestock movements within eight kilometers (five miles) of the farm near Liskeara in Cornwall, as a precaution.

The movement restrictions were imposed because the bull was found to be showing signs of a condition which vets "could not rule out" as being foot-and-mouth disease, said a DEFRA spokesperson.

Investigations into the bull's condition were ongoing and samples have been sent for urgent tests at a government animal health laboratory.

Initial results were expected some time Tuesday but definitive answers from laboratory tests can take up to 96 hours, DEFRA said.

Since Britain's last confirmed case in September 2001 there have been a number of foot-and-mouth investigations, all of which have subsequently tested negative.

National Farmers' Union spokesman Ian Johnson urged farmers not to panic at the news of a possible foot-and-mouth outbreak.

"We must try to put this in perspective. Obviously vets have been very diligent and there may be other problems which cause similar symptoms," he said.

"With the movement restrictions in place, if there were to be an outbreak the spread would be curtailed," he added.

Some six million farm animals were culled across Britain during last year's foot-and-mouth epidemic which cost the agricultural industry more than 900 million pounds (1.4 billion euros, dollars).